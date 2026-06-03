Rice Partnership LLC Invests $207,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock worth $119,504,341. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $850.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $527.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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