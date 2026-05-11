Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,461 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.2% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

NVIDIA stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $217.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $186.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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