Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,914 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $11,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 78.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,485 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the mining company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,985 shares of the mining company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rio Tinto News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a "sector perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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