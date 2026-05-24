Rit Capital Partners PLC Takes $44.16 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,500 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $44,160,000. S&P Global makes up about 9.9% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $418.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $425.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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