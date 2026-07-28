Rithm Capital Corp. Invests $1.17 Million in Belden Inc $BDC

Rithm Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,150 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Belden accounts for 1.7% of Rithm Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Belden by 44.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Belden by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,380 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management raised its stake in Belden by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Belden Price Performance

NYSE BDC opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12. Belden Inc has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Belden's payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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