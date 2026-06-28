Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,867 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Intel were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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