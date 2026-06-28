Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $1.62 Million Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,422 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 1,086.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 234,470 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 427.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 195,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 47.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.84. Terex Corporation has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Wall Street Zen cut Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEX

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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