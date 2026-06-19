River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 491,541 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,155 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 491,541 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Kroger worth $110,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.59 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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