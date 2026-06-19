River Road Asset Management LLC Has $130.28 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,860 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $130,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $473,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,295,000 after purchasing an additional 134,739 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4%

MAA opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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