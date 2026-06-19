River Road Asset Management LLC Has $21.94 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,815 shares of the company's stock after selling 719,366 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Warrior Met Coal worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company's stock worth $98,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,860,000 after purchasing an additional 825,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warrior Met Coal

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $110.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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