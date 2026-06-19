River Road Asset Management LLC Has $66.89 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Free Report) by 441.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,760 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,433,610 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Verra Mobility worth $66,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,349 shares of the company's stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 159,331 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,284,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,434,000 after acquiring an additional 219,976 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,597,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 896,564 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Zacks Research cut Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Verra Mobility from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Verra Mobility from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Verra Mobility from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.83.

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Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 13.38%.The firm had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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