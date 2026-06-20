River Road Asset Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,054 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 15,256 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.66. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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