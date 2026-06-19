River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $68.10 Million in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,791 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $68,096,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE LMT opened at $512.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $540.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here