River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,103 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,582,867 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Cooper Companies worth $129,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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