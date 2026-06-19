River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 452,922 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1,213.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,254 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 452,922 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $113,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $263.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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