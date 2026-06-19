River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 597,542 Shares of Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883,536 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 597,542 shares during the quarter. Amrize comprises about 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Amrize worth $155,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amrize by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amrize by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amrize by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 847 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Amrize alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other news, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,984.75. This represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,729,400. The trade was a 0.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

Amrize Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.51.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here