River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 917,670 AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 917,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $111,919,000. AptarGroup accounts for about 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of AptarGroup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $448,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $279,466,000 after buying an additional 88,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $197,473,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after buying an additional 180,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $158,649,000 after buying an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ATR opened at $120.47 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.AptarGroup's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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