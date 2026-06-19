River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI - Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,935 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 343,830 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of UFP Industries worth $80,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,117,218 shares of the construction company's stock worth $556,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,909,315 shares of the construction company's stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,887,460 shares of the construction company's stock worth $176,449,000 after buying an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,533,299 shares of the construction company's stock worth $139,607,000 after buying an additional 241,152 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,247,346 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $114,980,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut UFP Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised UFP Industries from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.24.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.26). UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. UFP Industries's payout ratio is 31.44%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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