River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 35,574 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 35,574 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Insperity worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insperity by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 75.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insperity from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $46.00.

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Insperity Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE NSP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Insperity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -358.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 233,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,303.60. This trade represents a 26.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company's stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report).

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