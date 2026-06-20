River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 8,765 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,165 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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