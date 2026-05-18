RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 937.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 221,905 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $98.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on United Parcel Service Stock?

Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Could United Parcel Service Face Pressure Amid Russell 1000 Trends?

A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.

Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: A board member resignation following a Federal Reserve appointment introduces a small governance headline, but it is likely a secondary factor compared with the earnings revisions.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

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