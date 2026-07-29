Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. $LEO

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,192 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 209,923 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 3.19% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,480,512 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 755,380 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,839,659 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $23,998,000 after buying an additional 723,676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,545,694 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 581,458 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,076,820 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 378,001 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,207 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 291,937 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The investment management company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals NYSE: LEO is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable‐rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

Further Reading

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