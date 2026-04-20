Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock after selling 511,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.05.

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Rivian Automotive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $17.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Rivian Automotive's revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,001,138 shares in the company, valued at $16,188,401.46. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 680,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,438,044.80. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,093 shares of company stock worth $2,506,590. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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