RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) by 311.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,318 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 521,096 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of RLI worth $39,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in RLI by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in RLI by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RLI from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut RLI from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLI from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director David B. Duclos bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,462.20. The trade was a 34.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,480. This trade represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $858,955 over the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. RLI had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 22.22%.The company had revenue of $575.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from RLI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RLI's payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

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