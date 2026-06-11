RM Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,213 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

RM Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of RM Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Down 6.3%

Caterpillar stock opened at $856.74 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.70 and a 12 month high of $946.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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