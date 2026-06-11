RM Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RM Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of RM Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

PG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $347.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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