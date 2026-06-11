RM Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

RM Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,846 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,699. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.18.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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