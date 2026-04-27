RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 451.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on GE Aerospace in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $284.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.67. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $196.86 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here