Robbins Farley Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Robbins Farley's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Robbins Farley's holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $337.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $408.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $368.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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