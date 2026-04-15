Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 101,764 Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $73,603,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,461,543 shares of the company's stock worth $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 577,637 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 527,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 315,941 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,515,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts: Sign Up

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. Planet Fitness's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Planet Fitness, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Planet Fitness wasn't on the list.

While Planet Fitness currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here