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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 58,505 Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Pegasystems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought a new stake of 58,505 shares in Pegasystems in Q4, valued at about $3.49 million, while institutional investors own roughly 46.89% of the company.
  • Company insiders have been net sellers, disposing of 97,594 shares worth about $4.55 million in the last 90 days, though insiders still hold approximately 49.70% of shares.
  • Pegasystems slightly beat Q4 estimates with $0.76 EPS versus $0.74 expected and $504.3M revenue (up 2.8% YoY), set FY2026 guidance at 2.75 EPS, and trades near $43 with a market cap of about $7.3B.
  • Interested in Pegasystems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,505 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 321.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 902.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $42,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,291.20. This trade represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 7,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $329,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 111,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,904.31. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $4,549,924. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company's stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PEGA opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.10.

View Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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