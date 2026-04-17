Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $5.21 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,068 shares of the company's stock worth $1,784,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company's stock worth $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company's stock worth $412,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company's stock worth $316,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Affirm by 68.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,146,092 shares of the company's stock worth $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 875,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,094,180. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $60.28 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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