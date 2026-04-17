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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
FirstCash logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 24,302 shares of FirstCash in Q4 valued at about $3.87 million, giving it a 0.06% stake while institutional investors own roughly 80.3% of the company.
  • FirstCash beat quarterly estimates with $2.64 EPS versus $2.54 expected and $1.06 billion revenue (up 19.8% year-over-year); the company has a $9.08 billion market cap and a P/E of 27.9.
  • The stock has a consensus Buy rating with a MarketBeat target of $183.25, and Canaccord recently raised its price target to $240 even as some firms moved ratings toward Hold.
  • Interested in FirstCash? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of FirstCash as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company's stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FirstCash from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $207.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.47. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $701,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,516,751.93. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $740,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,554,358.72. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,783,985. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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