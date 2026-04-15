Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 81,993 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 154.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,142 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,993 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in GoDaddy by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 284 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $193.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $118,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,834,462.35. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $1,548,959.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

See Also

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