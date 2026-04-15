Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 85,076 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 301.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,261 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company's stock worth $664,019,000 after acquiring an additional 468,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company's stock worth $388,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,633 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 1,184,345 shares of the company's stock worth $166,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,122 shares of the company's stock worth $99,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 697,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,848,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $151.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Further Reading

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