Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,287 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY - Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Corpay were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Corpay Price Performance

CPAY opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.41. Corpay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $361.99.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.Corpay's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPAY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Corpay to a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPAY

Corpay Profile

Corpay NYSE: CPAY is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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