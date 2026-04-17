Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 39,274 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,997 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,274 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Ingredion worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 245 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 354 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 381 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingredion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:INGR opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $42,165.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,010. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company's product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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