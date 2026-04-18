Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $893,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 137.3% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 81.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 154.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.34 and a 52 week high of $264.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $235.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.76.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $232.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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