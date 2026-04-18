Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,442 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 38,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,030,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,399,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,130,000 after purchasing an additional 386,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.50%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Fifth Third Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

See Also

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