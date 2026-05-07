Robeco Schweiz AG Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,910 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $167.29 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average is $214.56. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Veeva Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $278.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

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