Robeco Schweiz AG Takes Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.08% of MKS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in MKS in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in MKS in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MKS by 1,734.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MKS from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKS

MKS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

Insider Transactions at MKS

In other MKS news, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 30,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.77, for a total value of $7,703,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,721,291.92. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.97, for a total transaction of $2,539,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,117.49. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,503 shares of company stock worth $17,288,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Trading Up 2.1%

MKSI opened at $293.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.98. MKS Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $248.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This is an increase from MKS's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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