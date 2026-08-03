Robert Half Inc. $RHI Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 163.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,936 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 176,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Robert Half worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,440,961 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $66,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,078 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Robert Half by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 442,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 434,827 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,173 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2,657.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 322,201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 310,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robert Half from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Robert Half from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on Robert Half in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $34.75.

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Robert Half Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RHI stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Robert Half had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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