Robinhood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,520 Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,520 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $28,302,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.1%

MSFT stock opened at $432.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. New Street Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.66.

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About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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