Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,365 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $105 from $95 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing a more bullish valuation view. Benzinga article

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $105 from $95 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing a more bullish valuation view. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood expanded its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor network, client referral tools, AI capabilities, lending perks, and broader investment access for RIAs, which could help grow higher-value revenue streams. Yahoo Finance article

Robinhood expanded its wealth-management push through TradePMR with an advisor network, client referral tools, AI capabilities, lending perks, and broader investment access for RIAs, which could help grow higher-value revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka made another large insider purchase, buying 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a sign of confidence from a key insider. MarketBeat insider trade report

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,516,832.19. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 550,765 shares of company stock worth $40,191,940 over the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.6%

HOOD opened at $88.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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