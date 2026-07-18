Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,628 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Robinhood Markets worth $63,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $1,161,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $99.96 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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