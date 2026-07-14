Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,541 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Paula Loop sold 8,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,880. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,511,935. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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