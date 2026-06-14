Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,658 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,937 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 0.6% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clear Street Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Robinhood Markets worth $169,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 16,012 shares of the company's stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 2,719 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,978.96. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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