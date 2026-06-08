Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company's stock worth $13,521,497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 103.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,246,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,617,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,160,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,036 shares of the company's stock worth $499,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 48.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,157,337 shares of the company's stock worth $881,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.54.

View Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,602 shares of company stock valued at $41,959,746. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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