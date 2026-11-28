Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the company's stock after selling 306,001 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $379,695,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 780.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,962 shares of the company's stock worth $49,474,000 after purchasing an additional 632,864 shares during the period. Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $33,152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 49.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,951 shares of the company's stock worth $93,757,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $30,084,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here's some of the latest news about HOOD:

Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush has begun coverage of HOOD, but the available report does not disclose its rating or price target, so the investment implication is unclear. Wedbush begins coverage

Wedbush has begun coverage of HOOD, but the available report does not disclose its rating or price target, so the investment implication is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Robinhood must defend a sports-betting class action in court after a judge rejected its attempt to send the case to arbitration. The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a separate Robinhood IPO case concerning liability for allegedly omitted interim financial information, adding legal uncertainty. Sports-betting lawsuit Supreme Court takes up IPO litigation

Robinhood must defend a sports-betting class action in court after a judge rejected its attempt to send the case to arbitration. The Supreme Court also agreed to hear a separate Robinhood IPO case concerning liability for allegedly omitted interim financial information, adding legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage says HOOD has fallen 28.1% since its latest earnings report. The shares are also near their one-year low and below their 50- and 200-day moving averages, reflecting persistent selling pressure; the reports do not identify a new earnings-driven catalyst for the decline. Robinhood's post-earnings performance

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 69,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $4,789,784.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 11,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,266,738.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,260.36. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,110,908 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,346. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.83.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform that provides investing and money-management products through its mobile app and website. Its offerings include brokerage accounts for trading stocks, exchange-traded funds and options, as well as cryptocurrency trading and retirement accounts. The company also offers services such as cash management, a credit card and Robinhood Gold, a paid subscription with additional account features. Robinhood was founded in 2013 by Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, with a focus on making financial services accessible through digital tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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