Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 225.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,196 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 137,250 shares during the quarter. Robert Half accounts for approximately 2.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Robert Half worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201,209 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $254,560,000 after buying an additional 4,066,328 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,571,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Robert Half by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,902,279 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $160,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,146 shares during the last quarter. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,908,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $33,832,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.62.

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Robert Half Price Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's payout ratio is 181.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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